New app allows parents to track their child’s bus ride to and from school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools’ yellow buses traveled 2.2 million miles last school year, enough miles to make four round trips to the moon, according to NHCS Transportation Director Ken Nance.

This school year, parents will be able to track all those miles their children travel to and from school with the Edulog app.

The app runs off of GPS technology. It tells parents where their child’s bus is located and sends parents notifications when a bus is certain distance from the stop.

The school system spent $12,000 on the technology, according to Nance.

Around 11,000 students ride the district’s 145 buses, which make two runs in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The app goes live at the end of September.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now