New Bern, local stores anticipating big things on Small Business Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Small businesses in downtown New Bern were productive on Black Friday, and can more than likely expect another busy day on Saturday, just like in Raleigh/Durham.

Cheery holiday shoppers filled Middle Street as they also waited for the sun to go down for the highly anticipated tree lighting.

Local business owner Amy Tyler, who runs Nauti Paws, said it was a fantastic day for business and she hopes it’s a sign that this holiday season will be a big one for local shops.

“We always do roll the dice on Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday, so you roll the dice for 5, 10, or 15-percent off your purchase,” Tyler said. “And then we already have our Christmas stuff on sale, and we also have some other treats and things on sale from 25-35 percent off.”

Tyler anticipated a big Saturday and said in the past, Small Business Saturday has been even bigger for her than Black Friday.

