New Bern woman gets 13 years for trafficking meth, filing false tax returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal prosecutors said a New Bern woman will spend more than 13 years in prison for selling more than a kilogram of methamphetamine to a confidential source and for filing false tax returns.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Antoinette Charmane Becton, 41, and also known as Charmane Cox, was sentenced to 166 months in prison after her guilty plea to a criminal information last month.

Becton faced federal charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Court documents indicate Becton sold more than one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine to the confidential source, along with cocaine and crack cocaine, from December 2019 through February 2020.

Internal Revenue Service agents in a separate investigation said Becton filed false tax returns with intended losses of more than $1 million from 2014-18 through her Carolina Tax Service business.