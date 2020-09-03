New campaign encourages North Carolinians to ‘Get Behind the Mask’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In an effort to help encourage people to wear masks, North Carolina has launched a statewide campaign highlighting reasons why people should wear a mask.

The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign was launched Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

“Wearing a mask is a simple, effective way to care for our communities and help our economy. I wear a mask to protect my family and loved ones, and because I know my actions contribute to our state’s effort to slow the spread of this virus,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

“Whatever Your Reason, Get Behind the Mask” was the first public service announcement revealed by NCDHHS during a COVID-19 briefing.

According to a press release, the PSA was informed by “recent research conducted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and statewide online focus groups, which showed that North Carolinians have personal reasons for wearing a mask, including: avoiding the spread COVID-19 (77%), wanting to protect their community (72%) and families (71%), and feeling a sense of responsibility (72%).”

“We all have a reason to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “We are excited to launch the ‘Whatever Your Reason’ campaign to remind every North Carolinian that there is a reason behind every decision to wear a mask. For me, I wear my mask to protect my family and out of respect for every North Carolinian working hard to do the same. So, whether it’s getting back to work and school or protecting our loved ones, whatever your reason, get behind the mask.”

As of September 3, North Carolina has 172,209 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to NCDHHS data. There have been 2,803 deaths attributed to the virus.

The campaign will feature a series of PSAs that will air on TV, radio and social media throughout the fall.