CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Carrboro is celebrating Black History Month through several planned events in February. Sunday, the town kicked off its new concert series at the Century Center. The series highlights a variety of genres and local black artists.

“We’re very excited about this being our first year… bringing this to the town of Carrboro,” said Recreation Supervisor Michelle Blume with the Town of Carrboro.

Blume said they wanted to use the opportunity to highlight talent from the local area. Blume said, “I just think music tells a story where everybody young and old at heart can come, relax and let their hair down.”

Tre. Charles, a Durham artist, helped kick off the series by performing Sunday afternoon. The artist said, “Music is one of those things that I live for.” A few years ago, the artist said music became vital in his life after he got in a car accident. He used the time of healing to pick up a guitar and taught himself how to play.

The artist said he hopes to share a story and message through his music and added, “With the songs, I’m singing about being a black man and having different layers and not necessarily having to be portrayed as aggressive or strong but showing that there is strength in vulnerability.”

Tre. Charles said music is an opportunity to also highlight the soulful grassroots and rich history that has brought artists, like himself, to where they are today. He said, “I feel like there is such a rich history here, in this area particularly, because of things that are special to the black community like the Chitlin Circuit, things that we made our own way to make our own lanes to share what we had to say.”

For John Lynch-Wade who traveled from Greensboro with his wife Sunday, he said the performance took him to a calming place. He said, “Music is very soothing, we can do so much with it, it’s wholesome.” Wade said music isn’t just an opportunity to help ease the stress in the world, but also bring people together.

Communication and Engagement Director for the Town of Carrboro, Catherine Lazorko, said the next concert performance will be February 19th featuring “Finesse.” The series is both free and open to the public.

Lazorko said the series is among several other events to be featured during Black History Month including a history lecture called “Black Resistance” on Monday, February 6th. The lecture will be led by Dr. Freddie Parker, a professor emeritus of history at NC Central University as well as James Williams Jr., an attorney and former chief public defender. Lazorko said the discussion will focus on The Freedmen’s Conventions.

