CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Natalie Siburt is happy to own her first home. She’s unpacking and making it a special place for her and her dog Winnie.

“It’s something that I made a goal for myself three years ago,” added Siburt, who also works for a mortgage company, “In the next five years I was going to buy a house and I was determined to go it.”

Five days after getting the keys to her home, she noticed something.

“I saw him park in my assigned parking spot and then he walked up and set a piece of luggage at my door,” said Siburt.

And the man didn’t knock on the door.

“I opened the door, and he walked back in and that’s when he was like how do I check in to the Airbnb.”

The thing is, Natalie Siburt never listed the condo on the site.

“That’s when I looked at the phone, saw the check-in instructions and it was definitely my address.”

Siburt told the man there was a mistake and the condo was not an Airbnb, then she took to social media, and had several conversations with the company trying to figure out what happened.

“On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. “The other side is the fact I’m an Airbnb consumer.”

Siburt and the previous owner found out the renter of the unit listed the property.

Airbnb issued a statement saying, “Issues like the experience reported are rare, and following an investigation, we have removed the listing from the platform. All Hosts on Airbnb must certify that they have permission to list their space, and in the event, a concern is reported to us we investigate and take appropriate action.”

The company didn’t answer how many rare occurrences have taken place recently, and Natalie Siburt says she still worries.

“It does kind of concern me that maybe at some point that months down the line Airbnb could reinstate the account and she could be doing this again.”