New details emerge after man found dead, child injured in ‘smoking-related’ fire in NC home

North Carolina news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged after a man was killed and another seriously injured in a fire in Reidsville on Friday, according to the Reidsville Fire Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. the RFD responded to the 2600 block of Reid School Road when they were told about a residential structure fire with a person still inside the home.

While bringing the fire under control, firefighters found Jim Hardy Cochran, 57, dead in the home.

Another person, who was only identified as a juvenile, was taken to a local hospital with serious fire-related injuries. The child has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

Crews believe the fire was smoking-related.

The Reidsville Fire Department says nothing appears to be suspicious or criminal in nature at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories