GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We are learning more about the connections in a triple homicide that involved victims in Kernersville and Greensboro.

Thomas Gillie, 22, is accused of shooting and killing his father, his mother’s boyfriend, an innocent bystander and injuring his mother. According to her family, the mother is still in the hospital but is doing well and out of the Intensive Care Unit.

Thomas is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond after his first court appearance on Friday morning.

The judge read him his charges: two counts of murder, which both carry the death penalty, and two counts of attempted murder, which both carry up to about 40 years in prison.

“That is heartbreaking,” said Christian Flinchum, who lives at the Hawthorne at the Meadow Apartments where one of the shootings happened early Thursday morning. “My parents and my sister were here, so I woke all them up and got everybody basically under cover.”

Flinchum lives next door to where the majority of the shots were fired.

“It would just be periods of basically silence followed by shots,” he said.

Two men at the apartments were shot and killed, including 36-year-old Nathaniel Burt. His family says was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I keep hearing the sound of the shot at night … It will take a little while to adjust,” Flinchum said.

When WGHP spoke to the Gillie family off camera, they said Thomas was recently in the hospital for a mental illness, but the family believes he checked himself out.

On Friday morning, Thomas went before the judge in Forsyth County, and no bond was granted.

He is expected back in court on July 20.

Kernersville police are taking the lead on this case. Greensboro police have not been able to interview Thomas about the murder in Greensboro, and no charges have been filed there yet.