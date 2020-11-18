NEW DETAILS: Teen killed in NC church shooting was shot by plainclothes deputy, police say

18-year-old Frederick Cox

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was shot by a plainclothes Davidson County deputy during a shooting at a High Point funeral, according to police.

At about 3:29 p.m. on Nov. 8, Living Water Baptist Church, located on the 1300 block of Brentwood Street, was holding a funeral service outdoors when a shooter opened fire on worshippers.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired from at least two vehicles: a newer model dark gray four-door Dodge Charger and a white four-door sedan.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene.

Witnesses said shots were fired from the vehicles toward people in the crowd outside the church, as well as from some people in the crowd back at the vehicles.

Officers found about 70 shell casings from four different caliber weapons: 9mm, .40, .45, and .223.

Frederick Cox, 18, of High Point, was found dead. Police also found a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.

On Wednesday, officers revealed that a Davidson County deputy in plain clothes was at the funeral as part of an investigation into a Davidson County homicide.

Police say the deputy tried to help people to safety once the shots rang out.

At some point during the incident, the deputy fired his gun and shot and killed Cox.

Because a law enforcement officer fired their weapon, the High Point Police Department immediately contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and asked that they lead the investigation per standard protocol.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

