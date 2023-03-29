RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Bureau of Investigation is celebrating the groundbreaking of a new armory and technical services unit facility.

Wednesday, they held a groundbreaking ceremony at the SBI and and State Highway Patrol’s training academy off of Garner Road in Raleigh.

The building will be used by both agencies to help store and maintain some of the weapons they use.

“This is going to help us with our training, with our storage of equipment including very sensitive weapons and things that we keep on hand here at our training center so we’re very excited to have this technology to help us,” said Marcus Bethea with the NC Highway Patrol.

Bob Schurmeier, the director of the SBI, says the facility is greatly needed.

They were previously storing weapons in an old gymnasium, an area he says is prone to flooding.

“This facility represents a facility that will help store and maintain an important tool in our toolbelt as law enforcement officers. It’s a tool we pray we never have to use but if we do it will be greatly effective,” said Schurmeier.

The agencies say they plan to begin construction on the facility very soon.

They don’t have an expected completion date just yet.