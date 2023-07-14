RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ever since mankind walked the banks of the Cape Fear River they have fished to eat and, over time, to make a living.

But now the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends limiting consumption of fish caught in the Cape Fear from Cumberland County all the way down to just north of Wilmington.

It comes as “forever chemicals” or PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) were found in fish tissue. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the recommendations are based on new data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”

According to NCDHHS elevated levels of PFOS and other PFAS chemicals have been found in Blue Gill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Redear, Blue Catfish, American Shad, and Stripped Bass.

For women of childbearing age (15 to 44 years), pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children, do not eat Blue Gill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth bass, Redear fish, and Stripped bass.

For Blue Catfish and American Shad, do not eat more than one serving per year combined across all species. For adults, Blue Gill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth bass, Redear fish, and Stripped bass should not be eaten more than one serving per year combined across all species.

Blue Catfish and American Shad should not be eaten more than seven servings per year combined across all species.

Scientists with RTI International continue to conduct their own research into forever chemicals and their impact on the environment.

“So the new findings showing that there are PFAS in fish within the Cape Fear watershed are not surprising and echo some of the findings that we’ve seen nationally with PFAS, fish in Alaska and the Great Lakes region and other freshwater fish. So that’s an important thing to understand,” said Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, RTI Sr. environmental health scientist.

PFAS have been used to make firefighting foam and in the case of the Chemours plant in Fayetteville, non-stick cookware. With government oversight, work at Chemours is underway to correct the exposure of PFAS in the soil, air and water.

“All of these things are impacted by the environment and our health. And so, it’s just important to consider how you know, contaminants getting into the environment can impact all aspects of our lives,” said Crystal Lee Pow Jackson, RTI research toxicologist.

PFAS are also used in agriculture.

“And since there’s agricultural areas around the Cape Fear watershed, that could be a continued source of PFAS exposure as well that’s not based on industrial manufacturing but is affected by the use of PFAS in the environment overall,” said Hoponick Redmon.

PFAS have long been suspected of causing major health problems like cancer. The U.S. faced a similar dilemma with PCBs. In 1979 the EPA banned PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) used in industrial and consumer products. It took decades to get the situation under control but could be a model for how to move forward with PFAS.

“There’s so many researchers doing great work trying to address this issue on all avenues that I’m hopeful that it’ll be a, you know, an issue that we talk about and learn from, but won’t be an issue in the future,” said Pow Jackson.