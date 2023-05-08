RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has had many cities recently pop up in intriguing ‘best of’ studies. This is not one of them.

Forbes released a study about states with the highest traffic-related deaths, and among that data, the study names North Carolina as the 10th most dangerous state for drivers.

Overall, the study showed that “southern states tended to be riskier for motorists overall, with South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and North Carolina all found among the 10 highest-risk states for motorists.”

Forbes calculated that one fatal car accident occurs every 15 minutes in the United States.

“Although thousands of fatal motor vehicle accidents happen each year, the vast majority of crashes do not result in a death. In fact, just 35,768 deaths occurred in the 5,250,837 total reported accidents that happened in 2020,” the study said.

According to Forbes, out of North Carolina’s total traffic fatalities, 32% were the result of speeding.

Forbes also said that distracted drivers, were also a leading cause of fatal collisions, with 2,974 fatal crashes attributed to drivers who failed to keep their focus on the roads.

In the top three for most dangerous states for drivers, were Montana, South Carolina and Wyoming.