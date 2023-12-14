WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest basketball star to ever come out of North Carolina could soon have his own museum in the state.

On Thursday, New Hanover County announced a collaboration with the family of Michael Jordan to begin planning for a museum to honor the legendary player.

Jordan played basketball at Laney High School in the northern part of the county before going on to star at the University of North Carolina in the 1980s and lead the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships in the 1990s.

“Our community is steeped in history and while many famous families have roots here in New Hanover County, none are more notable than those connected to basketball’s biggest icon, Michael Jordan,” the New Hanover County Commissioners said in a joint statement. “We are excited to partner with the Jordan family to celebrate their legacy and highlight the global impact that started right here in Southeastern North Carolina.”

The museum would be in conjunction with the Cape Fear Museum and is proposed for the corner of Chestnut and 3rd Streets in the heart of downtown Wilmington. It would be a part of Project Grace, a redevelopment project that would turn an entire block of county-owned properties into a new central library and Cape Fear Museum facility.

According to New Hanover County, Cape Fear Museum has had a relationship with the Jordan family since the 1980s, with exhibits honoring the star player.

“This partnership is a next step to further share the family’s journey and guiding values, celebrate the Jordan family’s achievements, and continue to inspire and impact Wilmington, North Carolina and beyond,” the county said in a release.

New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet and Jordan’s mother, Deloris P. Jordan, signed a memorandum of understanding dated Dec. 4 that says the museum would incorporate “important artifacts and objects to tell the family’s story.”

“The Jordan family is willing to contribute and loan the personal items necessary and appropriate to activate and fulfill the purpose of the museum,” the memorandum states.

But the museum isn’t guaranteed. The document also states that it is “only an expression of mutual interest and not a binding agreement.”

It is unclear whether the potential Jordan museum would be part of the Cape Fear Museum or a separate facility.