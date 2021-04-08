New Hanover County to offer free counseling in wake of deadly mass shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the wake of Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in Wilmington, New Hanover County officials announced they are partnering with Coastal Horizons and other community organizations to offer free counseling support to residents who have been impacted by the tragic event.

“The bullets now, they will penetrate through the walls and that’s all I could think about,” said Kim Eason, a witness to Saturday’s shooting.

Three people were killed and four others injured after a gun battle erupted at a house party on Kidder Street just after midnight on Saturday. Wilmington police have released few details about the shooting, as investigators work to determine how it began and who was responsible.

A spokesperson for the police department said the four hospitalized victims are still recovering and are expected to survive.

That shooting left Eason and others in Wilmington with an underlying sense of fear.

“What I heard about individuals living in the immediate area having to sleep on the floor or jump or dodge on the floor in fear of bullets coming through their homes — it’s senseless,” said New Hanover County’s Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson.

To help ease those worries, New Hanover County is pushing to heal the community with a focus on the mental damage a tragedy like this can bring.