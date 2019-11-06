New movie starring Russell Crowe shooting in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Cameras are rolling this month on The Georgetown Project, according to film permits filed with the city of Wilmington.

The feature film selected Wilmington as its location last month. The working title of the Miramax movie is The Georgetown Project, and it will be produced by Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson. Deadline reports Russell Crowe plays a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film.

A casting call states that the movie officially began shooting on Monday.

Crowe appears to be enjoying his time in the Port City, tweeting a picture on Sunday of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge during a gorgeous sunset.

Church scenes will be shot at St. James Parish on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. People in the area could possibly see a lane closure on Market Street between Third and Fourth streets due to equipment parking, according to the permit.

“Exterior scenes” are expected to be shot that same day at the Brooklyn Arts Center on 4th Street from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. After 8 pm., there will be road closures on Fourth Street between Walnut and Hanover streets, Campbell Street between Third Street and Fifth Avenue and Red Cross Street between Third Street and Fifth Avenue.

Scenes will also be shot on North Front Street on Nov. 21. Film crews will also add a set dressing to give the block a “New York City feel” and production will add a temporary façade to the outside of 2 N. Front St.

Next, crews will move to Dock Street for more scenes.

Filming is expected to last until December.

