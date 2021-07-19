New NC bill would give 911 dispatchers protection against civil lawsuits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new bill in the North Carolina General Assembly that could give more legal protections to 911 operators across the state.

Unlike other first responders, 911 operators don’t have protections against civil lawsuits.

State lawmakers said giving dispatchers legal protection will also improve their mental health and give them peace of mind.

“It allows people who have already have a very stressful job, a very difficult job, a necessary job provides them with a layer of protection, the ability to do their job without the stress or something in the back of their mind saying, ‘Am I gonna be sued because I’m doing my job to the best of my ability?'” said Tim Buckland, New Hanover County’s Intergovernmental Affairs manager.

The bill has already passed the North Carolina Senate and will head back to the House where it’s expected to pass.