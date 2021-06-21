New NC clothing store only sells items made by women or ethically created

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A former elementary school teacher has decided to use her passion to help others to sell clothes.

Brittany Pate has been selling items online since August of 2020, but now she is ready to open a storefront.

Wearology is at 108 West Main Street in Gibsonville. Brittany picked the name because she studies the items she sells.

“I’m still learning about ethical fashion and just stepping away from fast fashion and what that means as far as the workers it serves and the people who make your clothing,” Brittany said.

Everything in the store is eco-friendly, sustainable, recycled or upcycled and is made in environments where employees make a living wage.

“I’m excited to step out and do something different because…I love being an educator, but this is kind of my way to continue to follow my passions, and I’m giving back to the community as well,” Brittany said.

She gives a dollar of profits from every sale to a classroom in need.

“We have a lot of T-shirt’s some sweatpants and a few other things that aren’t casual…we have some blouses and a dress, but we are looking to grow and expand our selection,” Brittany said.

A lot of the items, whether it’s clothes. earrings or a trinket tray, have been made by women.

“We try to buy from women. Some vendors are local, but they are all women-owned, so we know where they came from…a lot of them are handmade or fair trade,” Brittany said.

Wearology is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the store opens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the store you can shop online at their website.