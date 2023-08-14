CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials at the North Carolina coast are warning visitors to a nearby island at the Outer Banks after some have gotten stuck when low tide rises.

A narrow sand bridge has appeared during the “lowest of low tides” in the past two weeks connecting Shark Island and Cape Lookout.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials said there have been at least two incidents of visitors crossing to Shark Island and becoming trapped as the tide rises behind them.

“These situations have resulted in first responders from multiple agencies being dispatched to conduct complex rescues to safely remove them,” Cape Lookout officials said in a news release.

Crews also said that people can be caught in the “incredibly dangerous” waters south of Cape Lookout due to “shifting and converging currents” in the area.

“Getting caught by a rising tide while traveling on foot through this narrow band of sand could quickly sweep someone off their feet and out to sea,” the news release said.

Cape Lookout is at the southern end of the Outer Banks, near Morehead City and Beaufort.