JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina.

Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also be utilized as a hurricane shelter — if needed.

Chief Communications officer for Onslow County Schools, Brent Anderson, said this new facility will help alleviate some overcrowding at other schools.



“One of the great things about opening a new school is that the staff is going to get to develop their own culture of what happens here,” Anderson said. “Bringing these kids together from two different areas, creating one new school that’s going to have a shared culture that will be uniquely Clear View Elementary.

Anderson said they’re looking forward to the school year and seeing kids learning in the new facility.

The first day for all the new “Cubs” will be Aug. 29.