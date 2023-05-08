RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new law took effect Monday allowing teen drivers to hit the road faster.

Teens now need to have their Level 1 Limited Learner Permit for six months before being able to get their Level 2 Limited Provisional License.

That rule stays in effect for the rest of the year. Then starting in 2024, teens need to have the Level 1 permit for nine months.

Teen drivers previously had to wait a year before upgrading to the provisional license.

Casey McIntyre accompanied her son, Hudson, as he took a test for his learner permit. She told CBS 17 she still has concerns about teens driving earlier.

“As a mother, I want them to have more experience before they’re let loose on the road,” McIntyre said.

Teens have to be at least 15 years old to get their Level 1 permit. For the Level 2 license, they must be at least 16 years old, log 60 hours of driving time with an adult, and pass their road test.

The new law could mean longer wait times at DMV offices so state transportation leaders are asking customers to be patient as they work through this process.