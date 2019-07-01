New NC mom talks about giving birth just after she was shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The search continues for whoever shot a young pregnant woman in North Charlotte over a week later.

Police say Alani Blake was shot in a shopping center parking lot on Beatties Ford Road last Saturday. The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she ended up giving birth.

Blake said her first thought after she was shot was her baby – her first child, a little girl – and how to save her.

That baby, named Se’Khani, was emergency delivered, then Blake says she went into a coma at the hospital. Blake’s friends say she was shot as a result of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The scene where this happened was near the Busy Arcade. Police and CSI officers took photos of the crime scene for hours.

ince then, Blake says she has been in surgeries, she can’t eat and can hardly walk. But she’s happy that her baby is doing better.

“I didn’t want to lose my baby. My first child, my first girl,” said Blake. “Se’Khani is very light, but when she gets bigger her cry will be stronger. But she’s a little feisty little baby.”

As of Sunday, eight days after the shooting, police are still searching for the person who shot Alani and Se’Khani.

If you have any information about what led up to the shooting, CMPD asks you to call and let them know. Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

