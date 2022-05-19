RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will soon be opening its doors for weekend hours at several locations.

Some who are new to the area said the new hours will benefit everyone.

“Everyone’s moving. We just moved here, so we’re excited to be here. I think it will only be helpful to have the time at the DMV be easier for everybody,” said Brigid Gibson.

She and her husband will need to get new driver’s licenses and/or a new license plate.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said they want to alleviate some of the stress that comes with being new to an area.

“As we head into our summer peak season, we’re adding Saturday hours at 16 of our locations across to state to meet the increased demand we typically see in summer months,” said Marty Homan, North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman.

Homan said that the services starting this Saturday will offer some but not all of the same services throughout the week.

Gibson said the DMV is an annoying hassle that irritates her and newcomers in the area.

“Kinda frustrating because you can’t go get your registration until you get a driver’s license. And it’s just a whole process of adulting that’s not very fun,” Gibson said.

Homan said the new hours will allow the DMV to keep up with the high demand of residents moving to the area. He also said the high demand strains current employees.

“We’re experiencing labor shortage issues that are impacting our service level, like every other industry across the country,” Homan said. “We’ve been very busy. We continue to be busy and we’re doing our best to provide the services that residents of the state need.”

The announcement of weekend hours doesn’t disappoint Raleigh native Dashai Williams.

“People work Monday through Friday so Saturdays are great. Because right now I’m working but again you gotta do what you gotta do,” Williams said.

As a reminder — residents only have 60 days to renew their licenses and update their plates after finding a permanent home.

If you want to book an appointment with the DMV click here.

The Saturday hours start this weekend and will run through August.