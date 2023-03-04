RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Attorney General Josh Stein kicked off a program Friday to help address food insecurity and hunger in the Tar Heel state.

Stein talked about the program called ‘The Legal Feeding Frenzy’ at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

They’ve also teamed up with the State Bar Association and Bar Foundation for the food and fund drive competition.

Law firms, schools and other organizations will compete for the highest average of food and fund donations to local food banks.

