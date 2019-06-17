New record set at NC’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new tournament record has been set at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

“Top Dog” brought in a 914-pound blue marlin.

The tournament, on Facebook wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS to the TOP DOG on their 914lb BLUE MARLIN!!! A TOURNAMENT RECORD! 🏆 @ The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.”

The previous record was around 830 pounds.

The winning crew with their tournament record catch (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament via Facebook)

Here’s a look at the final leader board:

  1. Top Dog – 914 pounds
  2. Wolverine – 588.9 pounds
  3. Theresa Jean – 582.1 pounds
  4. Donna Mae – 569.9 pounds
  5. Wall Hanger – 569.5 pounds
  6. Sweetums – 545.4 pounds
  7. Dropped Call – 524.7 pounds
  8. Fender Bender – 504.8 pounds
  9. Sea Striker – 500.2 pounds
  10. Double B – 497.6 pounds
  11. Big Tahuna – 482.3 pounds
  12. Top Dog – 464.9 pounds
  13. Piracy – 461.4 pounds
  14. Post Call – 451.4 pounds
  15. Triple S – 429.3 pounds

