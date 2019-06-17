New record set at NC’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new tournament record has been set at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

“Top Dog” brought in a 914-pound blue marlin.

The tournament, on Facebook wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS to the TOP DOG on their 914lb BLUE MARLIN!!! A TOURNAMENT RECORD! 🏆 @ The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.”

The previous record was around 830 pounds.

The winning crew with their tournament record catch (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament via Facebook)

Here’s a look at the final leader board:

Top Dog – 914 pounds Wolverine – 588.9 pounds Theresa Jean – 582.1 pounds Donna Mae – 569.9 pounds Wall Hanger – 569.5 pounds Sweetums – 545.4 pounds Dropped Call – 524.7 pounds Fender Bender – 504.8 pounds Sea Striker – 500.2 pounds Double B – 497.6 pounds Big Tahuna – 482.3 pounds Top Dog – 464.9 pounds Piracy – 461.4 pounds Post Call – 451.4 pounds Triple S – 429.3 pounds

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now