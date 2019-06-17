New record set at NC’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new tournament record has been set at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.
“Top Dog” brought in a 914-pound blue marlin.
The tournament, on Facebook wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS to the TOP DOG on their 914lb BLUE MARLIN!!! A TOURNAMENT RECORD! 🏆 @ The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.”
The previous record was around 830 pounds.
Here’s a look at the final leader board:
- Top Dog – 914 pounds
- Wolverine – 588.9 pounds
- Theresa Jean – 582.1 pounds
- Donna Mae – 569.9 pounds
- Wall Hanger – 569.5 pounds
- Sweetums – 545.4 pounds
- Dropped Call – 524.7 pounds
- Fender Bender – 504.8 pounds
- Sea Striker – 500.2 pounds
- Double B – 497.6 pounds
- Big Tahuna – 482.3 pounds
- Top Dog – 464.9 pounds
- Piracy – 461.4 pounds
- Post Call – 451.4 pounds
- Triple S – 429.3 pounds
- Sheriff: Wake County well check program officially ending July 1
- Wake Forest nonprofit a hub for wireless technology’s development, future
- Roxboro restaurant co-owner arrested on charges for soliciting underage boys for sex
- Some concerned about safety after 2 hurt in suspected DWI crash at Raleigh pizza shop
- Questions arise after Wake County residents learn of water contaminants
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now