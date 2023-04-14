CORNELIUS, N.C. (WZJY) – CBS 17’s sister station Queen City News has obtained a new report that sheds more light on what happened following Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance.

An incident report provided by Cornelius Police reveals law enforcement officers were called to the Cojocari home on Nov. 30, 2022 in reference to a “small fire burning between this address and the car wash.”

On Tuesday, Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom confirmed police had been called to the home in reference to Diana Cojocari, Madalina’s mother, burning furniture in the backyard.

Nov. 30 is nine days after the 12-year-old was last seen getting off her school bus and 15 days before Diana reported her daughter’s disappearance to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School.

“Everybody misses her a lot, and she deserves everything,” said Madalina’s classmate Yukari Hernandes at a Tuesday gathering for Madalina’s 12th birthday.

Following Madalina’s birthday, community members left flowers, gifts and cards on the Cojocari porch. Though most neighbors did not want to appear on camera, several told Queen City News they had personally witnessed smoke coming from the Cojocari backyard on several occasions.

“Our hope is that the public will continue to share Madalina’s story and pictures as we continue to investigate this case,” said Chief Baucom.

While investigators have not said whether the backyard fires have anything to do with Madalina’s disappearance, they have said they believe someone has more information about what happened to her.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.