RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows reported incidents of antisemitism are on the rise in the United States and in North Carolina.

According to the report, antisemitic incidents increased 30% between 2021 and 2022 in North Carolina, going from 30 in 2021 to 39 in 2022.

“But it was a 200% increase from 13 incidents that were reported in 2020,” said Meredith Weisel, Regional Director of the ADL’s Washington DC Regional Office.

Weisel said this is a trend other states across the country are experiencing. The region she oversees includes North Carolina. She said there’s no one reason for the rise.

“We’re just seeing in general antisemitism manifesting in a way where its mainstreaming, it’s becoming normalized in a lot of communities, and that’s something north Carolinas not been immune to either,” Weisel said.

The 39 incidents include 28 incidents of harassment, 10 incidents of vandalism, and one assault, according to the report.

The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Raleigh said he was unfortunately not surprised when he saw the report.

He said one way to combat hate is being intentional about finding common ground and values with different communities.

“You don’t always intentionally come across people from other communities to talk about what we have that’s different and what we have in common and that’s what we need to get back to,” Brodsky said. “Pushing pack against the polarization and focusing on the common ground things that we all have in common.”

He said a recent example is the inter-community Passover seder the Jewish Federation hosted for the second year in a row.

Brodsky said it was a way for nearly 50 different community organizations to learn about Passover and learn about each other.

Both Weisel and Brodsky said a rise in antisemitism means a rise in other types of hate too.

“One of the most important things I think is to talk about it,” Brodsky said. “If you’re group or your community’s being targeted talk about it not only within your group but with other people too.”

According to the report, there were 3,697 total antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2022. The ADL said that is the highest level recorded since it began tracking incidents in 1979. It is a 36% increase from 2021.

Weisel said some other ways to break the cycle of hate are letting low enforcement know about extremist threats in a community, youth education, and reaching people when they’re vulnerable to things like bullying and social pressure.