New state program helps NC firefighters affected by their leading cause of death

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Cancer is known as the biggest threat to firefighters. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, it was responsible for two-thirds of line of duty deaths between 2002 and 2019.

A study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found there were about twice as many firefighters with malignant mesothelioma. The cancer is rare and caused by exposure to asbestos.

The 2021-2023 state budget includes $15 million for a Firefighter Cancer Benefit Pilot Program to help firefighters affected by the disease.

“Before, North Carolina was one of only two states without presumptive legislation or a program to protect their states’ firefighters from the financial devastation of occupational cancer,” Keith Wilder, commander of the Health and Safety Compliance Division with the Raleigh Fire Department, said in a statement.



According to the city of Raleigh, the program provides the following:

Lump sum cancer benefit of $25,000 per cancer diagnosis (up to two diagnoses)

Up to $12,000 in out-of-pocket medical expense reimbursement

Disability benefit: For paid firefighters, 75 percent of salary or $5,000 per month for total disability For volunteer firefighters, $1,500 per month for total disability



The program is not the only effort to protect firefighters in the city of Raleigh.

“During my 22-year career, the Raleigh Fire Department has undertaken equipment purchases, procedural changes and cultural transformation to reduce the risk of cancer to our personnel,” said Captain Brian Taylor in a statement.

For example, the city says their firefighters no longer wear their protective gear inside the stations’ living areas. They now remove contaminated gear and shower immediately after the fire.

The department’s Research and Development team recently completed a research report on particulate-blocking hoods. They looked at new technology for personal protective hoods that protect against cancer-causing hazards found at fire scenes. The staff was able to select a hood for purchase.