RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit is releasing the results of a new survey looking at what North Carolinians think about the state and if we’re moving in the right direction.

The Brian Hamilton Foundation commissioned this survey and Hamilton discussed those findings at a community conversation event here at the Boxyard RTP Tuesday.

The survey shows 87 percent of North Carolinians love living here, with the top reasons for staying here being family and friends, climate and work.

For those who want to leave the state, they named political environment, cost of living and tax increases as reasons they’d leave.

Hamilton tells CBS 17 the biggest takeaway for him was the clear divide between rural and suburban communities.

The survey shows people in rural areas were more likely to be less optimistic about the state’s future.

“It’s great for the tech communities. It’s great for the venture capitalists. It’s great for the tech employees but that represents a small sliver of the population. What about the people in Rocky Mount? What about the people in Roxboro,” Hamilton said.

A few elected leaders were also there for Tuesday’s presentation and say they plan to use the findings to guide their policy moving forward.

“Cities like Raleigh, Cary, Morrisville, Apex, you know, we can listen to this kind of feedback and really make investments in our communities,” said Steve Rao, Morrisville town council member.

The nonprofit said 753 people participated in the survey in February and March.

You can take a closer look at the findings here.