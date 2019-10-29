New video of night out surfaces after interim ECU chancellor resigns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Videos surfacing over the weekend give a new look into former East Carolina University interim chancellor Dan Gerlach’s night out on September 25.

The clips obtained by WNCT show a man dressed like Gerlach weaving as he walks down the sidewalk outside of the bar called Sup Dogs.

The man then loses his shoe in the middle of the street and struggles to put it back on.

He then gets into a car and drives down 5th Street in the middle of two lanes, according to video.

It is the latest development in a month-long saga that started when the pictures and videos surfaced of Gerlach in uptown Greenville bars drinking alongside students.

Gerlach’s resignation over the weekend a big topic on campus leaving many wanting answers.

“It makes me wonder if he was told to do it during this time or if he chose to do it because the way that I’ve been hearing “Dan the man.” I don’t think Dan would have done that himself — I don’t think he would have made that decision,” said Kellie Proctor.

“I just wish that they would inform us on the, not so much being politically correct about it but being really honest with the students at least just the students,” Proctor added.

Now students want someone with the same open and welcoming personality they say Gerlach had to take his place.

“If they bring in someone hopefully that person will look at Dan and be like oh this person really made an impact by going in to the Boneyard in the student section, being on campus during the day…reaching out to students and hopefully that next person will take the next couple steps he was doing to reach out and be a part of the community,” said Carolina Rochelle.

This all comes after pictures and videos were posted online of Gerlach interacting with students at a bar in Greenville.

Gerlach was placed on administrative leave in September after the initial videos and photos surfaced.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now