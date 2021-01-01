Newby takes oath as 30th NC Supreme Court chief justice

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul Newby is now on the job as head of North Carolina’s judicial branch. Newby took the oath for chief justice of the state Supreme Court early Friday at a small ceremony at his home.

Newby has been on the court since 2005 and most recently was senior associate justice.

“It is truly a sacred honor and privilege to serve as the 30th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina,” said Newby. “Today, I took a solemn oath before God and the people of this great state to uphold the constitution and laws of this land, so that justice will be administered fairly without prejudice for all North Carolinians.”

Newby was elevated to the top position after defeating Chief Justice Cheri Beasley by just 400 votes in the November election. Newby will participate in a public swearing-in ceremony next week.

Two other new associate justices are joining the court following their election victories — Tamara Barringer and Phil Berger Jr.

A formal ceremonial investiture is scheduled for Jan. 6, at 10:00 a.m.