CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnny Grier, the NFL’s first Black referee, who was born in Charlotte in 1947, has passed away at 74, the league confirmed on Twitter.

The NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent Sr., confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

“Johnny Grier, the @NFL’s first Black referee and the field judge for Super Bowl XXII, was a trailblazer who paved the way for those in the field of @NFLOfficiating and beyond. Rest in peace, Johnny,” Vincent Sr. wrote.

Grier worked Super Bowl XXII in 1988, the first championship that also saw a Black starting quarterback.

Doug Williams started for the Washington Redskins, whose team defeated John Elway and the Denver Broncos at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego.

Grier was born in Charlotte and went to the University of the District of Columbia, according to Football Zebras, a site that covers NFL officiating. Grier joined the NFL in 1981 at the age of 34 after reffing high school and college for multiple seasons.

In addition to his many NFL games, Grier worked 15 playoff games, including the 1993 AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Vincent Sr. and the NFL did not release Grier’s cause of death.

