STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Nine people allegedly connected to drug distribution in Iredell County have been charged, according to officials.

In January, a multi-agency investigation was launched focusing on the distribution of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The operation ran for six months through June.

Investigators say they were able to identify several people involved with or assisting in the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Undercover law enforcement and confidential informants were then able to discover these individuals while buying narcotics from them.

The sheriff’s office said more than 440 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of powdered fentanyl, and 200 suspected fentanyl pills with a combined street value of $25,000 were found during the investigation.

On July 5, an Iredell County grand jury ruled that there was more than enough evidence to charge nine suspects.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office released the following names and the charges:

Ashley Clark, 29, of Harmony, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine.

Clark is being held on a $20,000 bond. She was on probation for drug possession and impaired driving at the time of her arrest.

Nickolas Whitson, 30, of Harmony, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. He is currently wanted by the sheriff’s office.

Tiffany Power, 26, of Statesville, is charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. Power is on probation for defrauding an innkeeper. She is currently wanted by the sheriff’s office.

Eugenio Carbajal, 30, of Statesville, is charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. He is currently wanted by the sheriff’s office.

William McCurdy, 32, of Statesville, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine.

McCurdy is being held on a $30,000 bond and is said to be a known gang member. At the time of his arrest, McCurdy was on probation for drug possession and obtaining property by false pretense.

Madison Uptain, 21, of Cleveland, is charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. She is being held on a $10,000 bond and was on probation for drug possession at the time of her arrest.

Bradley Reavis, 27, of Statesville, is charged with:

Felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine

Five counts of felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by possession

Five counts of felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by transport

Four counts of felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by sale

Five counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine

Four counts of felony sell crystal methamphetamine

Reavis is being held on a $300,000 bond and was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Matheny, 49, of Statesville, is charged with:

Felony conspiracy to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine

Three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Fentanyl

Felony trafficking in opium, opioid, or heroin by possession

Felony trafficking in opium, opioid, or heroin by transport

Felony trafficking in opium, opioid, or heroin by sale

Matheny is said to be a known gang member and is currently being held in the NC Department of Adult Corrections.

Russell Linney, 33, of Statesville, is charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a trafficking amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Linney is being held on a $209,000 bond.