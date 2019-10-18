‘No accident.’ Police say driver intentionally struck 79-year-old woman in NC grocery store parking lot

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say a driver is being charged after a 79-year-old woman was intentionally hit and killed in a Matthews, North Carolina grocery store parking lot Monday morning.

“This collision… was no accident,” said Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington during a press conference Friday. “This has been a traumatic event for all the victims involved.”

Pennington added that the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Sawan Alshabani, “intentionally” struck the victim, Vira Hryhorniva Nahorna, and tried to strike four other people – four adults and one juvenile – in the Aldi parking lot off W. John Street before driving away from the scene.

Nahorna was the only victim who was actually struck. When emergency crews got to the scene she was rushed to Atrium Health where she died a short time later.

Alshabani initially left the scene, but then contacted officers about an hour later. Investigators then went to meet with her. Chief Pennington said she has been in the hospital under mental evaluation since then.

Officials say witness statements and video evidence led them to the conclusion that the incident was intentional.

Once she is released from the hospital, Pennington said, Alshabani will be charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information has been released.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now





