CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Backpacks will not be allowed for the rest of the school year after a student brought a gun to a northwest Charlotte school Monday, according to CMS.

CMS says the incident occurred at Coulwood STEM Academy and is now an active investigation involving law enforcement.

This is the 28th gun found at a CMS school this year.

Principal Moss sent the following message to families about the situation: