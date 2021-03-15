No charges expected after man is shot, killed in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon and found a male victim near 7000 Delta Lake Lane who was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Milton Howard.

Homicide detectives were on scene Sunday speaking with the parties involved. CMPD said they were not looking for any additional suspects. CMPD later stated they interviewed the person who was responsible for the deadly shooting and no charges are expected to be filed. The motive is still unknown.

Anyone with information about the case can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.