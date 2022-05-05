TROUTMAN, N.C. (WNCN) – An Iredell County District Attorney said no charges will be filed against anyone involved in a shooting outside rapper DaBaby’s home from mid-April in Troutman.

Iredell County District Attorney Sarah Kirkman responded to a call from CBS 17 on Thursday afternoon and confirmed that Charlotte-native DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, will not face charges after a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body was found on his property.

DaBaby and another man were home in the 100 block of Stillwater Drive at the time of the shooting, with a third person additionally on the rapper’s mansion property. They would end up becoming the shooting victim, authorities later confirmed.

The person was shot on a football field and later transported to a hospital.

However, despite confirming that a person was shot on DaBaby’s property, neither the identity of the victim was confirmed, nor was the shooter identified.

Additionally, both the Troutman Police Department and District Attorney Kirkman said this investigation has been completed and officially closed.