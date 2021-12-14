No charges filed in deadly NC shooting after police classify killing as ‘justified homicide’

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Tuesday that there are no charges in a homicide earlier this month.

The shooting, which happened in southeast Charlotte, left a man dead, according to police.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the homicide involving 48-year-old Detreye Kenjuan Walker was deemed a justified homicide.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 6600 block of Lawyers Road.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other.

No details were immediately given about why the homicide was considered justified by investigators.