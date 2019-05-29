No charges for NC officers after man says he was Tased in face during arrest Wayne Corbett (Pender County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] WECT Wayne Corbett in a jailhouse interview (WECT) [ + - ]

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - No law enforcement officers will be charged after an incident involving a man who was Tased and injured during an encounter with Pender County sheriff’s deputies in March.

According to a news release from the district attorney's office on Tuesday, Wayne Corbett, 59, of Atkinson, was indicted on numerous charges stemming from a March 14 traffic stop on Bell Williams Road near U.S. Highway 421.

Corbett said in a jailhouse interview on March 20 that charges of assault on a government official and resisting a public officer “are bogus charges” and claimed he was charged to cover up for officers who he said injured him.

Corbett said a deputy Tased him in the face, which knocked him unconscious, and when Corbett woke up, he claimed he had more injuries to his face but did not remember how he got them.

According to Corbett, doctors told him fractures in his face required surgery.

“The conduct of several Pender County Sheriff’s deputies in relation to these injuries was investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation at the joint request of my office and Sheriff Alan Cutler,” reads a news release from District Attorney Ben David. "In reviewing the accounts from several civilian witnesses, my office has determined that the injuries that Corbett suffered were a result of his assaultive conduct and non-compliance with officer commands.

"With the information my office has received to date, no law enforcement officer will be charged in this incident."

Corbett is charged with two counts each of assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer as well as one count of each of felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and canceled/revoked tag. His next court date is June 24.

The officers involved in the incident were not wearing body cameras and the law enforcement vehicle did not have a dash camera recording, according to Captain James Rowell, Pender County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

