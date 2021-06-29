No charges for officers who shot, killed Robeson County man brandishing toy gun, prosecutor says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed after officers shot and killed a Robeson County man in January, according to District Attorney Matthew Scott.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs was shot and killed after sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT team responded on Jan. 9 to Janice Drive near Pembroke.

“After a thorough review of the North Carolina SBI independent investigation and consulting with

attorneys in the Special Prosecutions and Law Enforcement Section at the North Carolina

Attorney General’s Office, I, along with my Senior Staff, have determined that criminal

prosecution is not warranted in this case at this time,” Scott said in a release sent to News13 early Tuesday afternoon.

Oxendine died after a SWAT team approached his vehicle and he pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers. The North Carolina Bureau of Investigations later said crime scene agents recovered a toy gun with a wooden stock and a metal bolt with a short barrel in Oxendine’s car.

Oxendine’s family has insisted that he never intended to harm officers and that they fired more shots than they should have.

“The decision not to bring charges against the sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a man in response to a mental health call leaves the grieving family of Matthew Oxendine and the entire community still desperate for answers, attorneys for the family said in a statement released on Monday. “How did a call for help result in death? We have no dash board or body camera images to explain this tragedy. We have no official charges to help lead us to more information. However, the grieving family is not giving up. We intend to bring a civil lawsuit that will demand accountability and justice for Matthew Oxendine.”

