No evidence of foul play in massive NC coastal fire before Christmas

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said there’s no evidence of foul play in a fire reported in Beaufort before Christmas.

The Carteret County Emergency Services said that on Dec. at 5:08 a.m. a fire was discovered at 218 Front Street in Beaufort.

The building is known as the Spouter Inn / Restaurant.

Carteret County Tax records have the building being built in 1950 and at 7855 square feet.

The building contained the Spouter Restaurant / Bakery, two businesses listed as Tidal Treasures, and Sweet Lilly Ru.

There were two apartments located downstairs, and four apartments upstairs.

The apartments were home to eight people.

At the time of the fire, 12 agencies worked to contain and suppress the fire under the direction of the Beaufort Fire Department.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army in Morehead City assisted those displaced and gave assistance to emergency service personnel.

Emergency Service personnel were also aided with food and assistance by local businesses and citizens.

The building and businesses are a total loss.

Fire Marshals were able to enter the building late Sunday afternoon and identified and documented the area of origin.

We also returned after the fire to document the suspect origin area once the smoke was suppressed.

The area of origin has been identified.

Officials are waiting for insurance company investigators and adjusters to visit the fire scene.

There is no evidence of foul play regarding the fire.

Based upon the fact that the roof of the building has collapsed, it will have to be removed.

PREVIOUS:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT continues to follow a story out of Beaufort, where just after 5:00 a.m. crews responded to a structure fire off of Front Street.

Photo courtesy of the town of Beaufort’s facebook page.

It took multiple hours for crews to maintain the blaze, which left seven people with nothing, just days before Christmas.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting those displaced.

At this point, the fire is contained but crews are still actively working to put out hotspots.

All around the scene locals gathered to offer support for those who were displaced.

It’s a big loss for Beaufort, just because of the community we have. Everybody really supports each other, said Rachel Cooper, resident.

Officials say that The Spouter Inn, Tidal Treasure, four apartments, and one other business are a complete loss.

Everyone inside the building at the time of the fire made it out safely.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine why the fire sparked, however, the cause is still unknown.

Local crews spoke to 9OYS and say they expect to remain on the scene all day Sunday and into the early morning hours on Monday.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.

PREVIOUS:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The town of Beaufort urges people to avoid downtown, specifically Turner Street, Moore Street, and Orange Street.

Crews are still working to put out the fire at The Spouter Inn Restaurant and Bakery.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.

PREVIOUS:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)- A structure fire is ongoing at The Spouter Inn Restaurant and Bakery in Beaufort.

The fire sparked around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

A fireboat and crews from Beaufort County, Morehead City Fire and EMS, and numerous others are still actively working to put out the fire.

Residents from the apartments above the Bakery have been evacuated.

Stay with 9OYS as we learn more.

Videos courtesy of David R. Cartier

Photos courtesy of the Morehead City Fire and EMS Facebook page.