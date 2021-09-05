No injuries or arrests in shooting at Chambers High School football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said nobody was injured and there have been no arrests made in a shooting that occurred at a northeast Charlotte high school football game Friday night.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at Chambers High School located at 7600 IBM Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday night.

Witnesses told police shots were heard after the football game while traffic was being managed and cleared out.

Four shell casings were found at the back entrance visitor gate, according to the police report. CMPD says it is unclear if anyone was targeted at this time and there were no injuries reported and nothing was struck by gunfire.

An investigation revealed there were no earlier issues during the game. There have been no arrests.

Chambers recently changed its name from Zebulon Vance, who was a former North Carolina governor and a part of the Confederate military.

Chambers (3-0) won the game, 30-6.