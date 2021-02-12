No kidding! NC deputy uses goats to help with community policing

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – Over the last year, we’ve seen a lot of tension play out between the public and police. We’ve also seen how important it is to create strong, positive bonds between officers and citizens

How do you start building those bonds? A deputy in Pasquotank County has a proven strategy — goats!

Deputy T.L. Meads brings her goats along to help with community policing, and she says it works great.

“If I can help one child just understand that we’re not going to hurt you, we’re good people, we’re human beings just like everybody else, we just have a job to do, then that’s what makes it worth it,” said Meads.

Pre-pandemic, Meads brought her goats to schools, nursing homes and parades. That’s not possible now, but she still brings them out in the community to help break down barriers between herself when she’s in uniform, and the people she serves.

She says the goats make people of any age smile and that happiness makes her job and community better.

Some in town may consider Meads the G.O.A.T.

By the way, Meads herself has 14 goats, two donkeys, a cow, two dozen chicken and half a dozen turkeys.