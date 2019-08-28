‘No kids hungry’: Fighting child hunger, closing the food gap in NC

FILE – In this July 22, 2104 file photo Children receive a free lunch at the Phoenix Day @ Central Park Youth Program in downtown Phoenix. Signs of entrenched childhood poverty, hunger and disparities in education have shifted to the American Southwest and states such as Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, according a comprehensive study of childhood well-being. The 30th edition of the annual report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows risks for children have tracked the nation’s population shift toward the southwest, while highlighting sustained improvements in health-care access for children. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The statistics are alarming. One in seven people struggle with hunger in North Carolina, according to Feeding America. That includes more than 460,000 children. Some of the contributing factors include poverty, food deserts, and food waste.

Hunger is also a growing problem in and out of the classroom for children. In fact, statistics show, 3 out of 4 teachers report regularly seeing hungry students in the classroom.

Alamance Burlington School System is stepping up to the plate to help put an end to child hunger in the classroom. It’s all part of the Breakfast Alternative Program. The program offers free breakfast to children in need of a hot meal.

On Monday, about 600 students at Hillcrest Elementary School received free breakfast before the start of class. The program also serves students at Pleasant Grove Elementary, Williams High, and Graham High School.

The National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted meal program, operates in public and nonprofit private schools and residential childcare institutions. Alamance Burlington School System Fights Child Hunger.

It provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day. NSLP is complemented by the School Breakfast Program, the Afterschool Snack Service, and the Summer Food Service Program. Even though the feeding program serves about 30 million children, it’s still not enough. Hillcrest Elementary Puts An End To Child Hunger.

