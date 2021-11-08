No one injured after fire destroys home in Brunswick County

When crews arrived on the scene, the house and two vehicles parked in the driveway were on fire.(NCFireFighters via WECT)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A family home was destroyed by fire in the Seabrooke community in Winnabow, Brunswick County during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to firefighter Daren Farris, Winnabow Fire Department responded to a call that came in at around 4:30 a.m. about a fire in the 600 block of Chester Way NE in the Seabrooke community.

When crews arrived on the scene, the house and two vehicles parked in the driveway were on fire.

Multiple crews from surrounding areas were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished quickly.

The family that was at home at the time of the fire was able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

Although the home and two cars were a total loss, there was only minimal damage to a neighboring house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and WECT has reached out to the Brunswick Fire Marshal for an update when available.

