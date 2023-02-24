RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re down to just one North Carolina county in the orange zone on a color-coded federal COVID-19 map.

A total of 90 counties — including every county in central North Carolina but one — were in the green zone with the lowest levels of COVID in the communities, according to the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Photo credit: CDC)

Wayne County was the only one in the CBS 17 viewing area in the yellow zone with medium community levels of COVID.

The only county in the state colored orange — with the highest level of the virus in the community — was Tyrell County.

Less than two months ago, North Carolina had 68 counties in the orange zone and just two that were green.