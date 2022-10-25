RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not even Michael Myers could scare the smile off a western North Carolina man’s face after he won a $2 million lottery prize.

Education lottery officials on Tuesday identified Joshua King, of Gastonia, as the first big winner in the Mega 7s scratch-off game.

King bought a $20 ticket at a convenience store in town along with some snacks for his son before their movie night.

They turned on the Michael Myers slasher movie “Halloween” and he scratched off his ticket and found out he was the first person to win the top prize in the new game.

“We both just started crying,” King said. “I was honestly laughing and crying at the same time.”

He collected his winnings Monday, opted for a lump sum of $1.2 million and took home a payout of $852,126 after taxes were withheld.

He said he wants to use the money to take care of his family and purchase some property for them to use.