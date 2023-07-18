GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — The 13-year monster that has haunted the nightmares and thoughts of Amber Costello’s family now has a face and a name, along with an even more disturbing path of violence in his wake than they could’ve ever imagined; revealed as Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann.

Heuermann was arrested and officially charged for the murders of several women in New York on Friday, who he is believed to have manipulated, killed, and then dumped along the shores of Gilgo Beach in Long Island sometime around 2010.

Authorities said Heuermann has been their prime suspect since 2022, thanks to a connection to the disappearance and death of Amber Costello.

Friends of Amber’s revealed to authorities in 2010, that she was last seen getting into a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche.

A review of other evidence brought up a similar type of vehicle registered to Heuermann.

This helped lead to his arrests.

The news left Amber’s aunt, Bonnie Sasse overwhelmed with emotions Monday when she spoke with Queen City News outside her Gaston County home.

“I’ve been calling the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office asking for information,” she said about her inquiries into her niece’s death over the past decade. “They said they couldn’t say anything. I guess they did, and they’ve been trailing this guy. I’m so thankful he’s been caught.”

When Sasse last saw her niece, she had been taking care of her sister’s daughter and even expressed the idea of adopting her.

Amber, however, had a history of drug addiction, a demon she had attempted to shake multiple times before.

Sasse explained that, at some point, Amber moved from the Charlotte area of North Carolina, into an apartment with her sister Kim, in the Long Island area.

She also became a sex worker.

“These people were human beings, and I know Amber was so much more,” Sasse explained of Amber’s work choice. “Amber was such a beautiful, beautiful, loving human being, and I miss her terribly.”

Authorities said Amber fit into the other victims of Rex Heuermann; those involved in sex work or addicted to drugs such as heroin.

Court documents revealed that Amber was last seen by her roommates on September 2, 2010 getting into that dark-colored Avalanche.

The documents state, in part:

“According to witnesses, around the time of these communications between the burner cellphone and the Costello Phone on September 1–2, 2010, a prostitution client showed up at Ms. Costello’s residence located in West Babylon, New York.

After the client entered the home, a ruse was executed on the client whereby a person pretended to be the outraged boyfriend of Amber Costello, and the client left from the residence while Amber Costello retained the money the client had brought to pay for her services.

“On September 2, after the ruse had been perpetrated, the burner cellphone sent a text message to the Costello Phone, which stated, “That was not nice, so do i [sic] credit for next time.”

According to a witness, later the next day on September 2, 2010, Ms. Costello was again contacted by the same client that was in the house the night before with the Avalanche.

Further, Amber told us that he wanted to see her again, but he didn’t want to come back to the house because of her boyfriend.

“Amber Costello left her own cell phone behind, walked out the front door of the residence, and was seen alive for the last time.

Shortly after Ms. Costello left the house, a witness observed a dark-colored truck pass the house, specifically coming from the direction Amber had walked towards.”

When she first saw Heuermann’s mugshot, Sasse was hit by his appearance and said, “That man was huge. I mean, none of these girls stood a chance against him … He looks like a cold monster. In his eyes, you can just see he’s a sociopath. … I’m just glad he’s going to be put away forever and will never be able to hurt anyone ever again.”

Sasse doesn’t know if she will bring herself to attend any of the suspect’s court hearings.

Her focus is now on the rest of her family, including Amber’s sister Kim, who lived at the New York apartment when Amber went missing.

Sasse has not heard from Kim in years.

“I would love to hear from her,” she said. “Kim, I love you, and miss you, and I hope you’re okay.”