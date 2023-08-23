FORT MILL, S.C. (WNCN) — The future of a nonprofit who has donated nearly $5 million to cancer-fighting organizations is unknown after a devastating theft.

Members of the ‘Tap Cancer Out‘ organization reached out to CBS 17 to ask for the public’s help in locating a trailer with all of its equipment that was stolen last week.

“We are just weeks away from beginning our fall schedule, with stops in North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and more. Without this trailer and the contents, our business is at risk – and our ability to help cancer survivors is stopped cold,” said Jon Thomas, the organization’s founder and executive director.

Tap Cancer Out is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is based in jiu-jitsu. Through fundraising tournaments, merchandise sales and direct donations, Tap Cancer Out allocates money brought in back out to organizations who battle against cancer.

A little more than three weeks away from the nonprofit’s next big charity event and the first of the season in Butner, their trailer filled with 11 32-inch TVs and 13 jiujitsu mats was taken.

In a post from the York County Sheriff’s Office, two photos of the trailer were shared with more details.

The trailer was stolen sometime between Aug. 16 and 18 from a parking lot in Fort Mill, S.C. off of Carolina Place, the post said, adding that the trailer and its contents are valued at $36,633. The trailer is black, enclosed and 28-feet in length with a dual axle and rear ramp.

“We have a strong community in Raleigh,” the organization told CBS 17. With a chance that the trailer could be in the Triangle, area residents are asked to keep an eye out.

If anyone comes across the trailer, they’re asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.