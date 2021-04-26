North Carolina, 5 other states gain Congress seats from 2020 Census

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, two young children hold signs through the car window that make reference to the 2020 U.S. Census as they wait in the car with their family at an outreach event in Dallas. A delay in census data is scrambling plans in some states to redraw districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures. The Census Bureau has said redistricting data that was supposed to be provided to states by the end of March won’t be ready until August or September. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – North Carolina will gain a seat in Congress as a result of population growth measured in the 2020 Census.

North Carolina was one of six states gaining seats. Texas gained two while Colorado, Florida, Montana, and Oregon each added one.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost one seat.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.