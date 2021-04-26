North Carolina, 5 other states gain Congress seats from 2020 Census

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – North Carolina will gain a seat in Congress as a result of population growth measured in the 2020 Census.
North Carolina was one of six states gaining seats. Texas gained two while Colorado, Florida, Montana, and Oregon each added one.
California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost one seat.
The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.
The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.