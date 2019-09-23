North Carolina airports to receive $17 million in infrastructure funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced on Monday that a $17 million infrastructure grant would be awarded to North Carolina airports, according to a press release.

The release went on to say that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States.

The following North Carolina airports will receive a grant:

Asheville Regional – $5,319,909 – grant funds will be used to expand aircraft parking area, provide security enhancements and acquire snow removal equipment.

– $5,319,909 – grant funds will be used to expand aircraft parking area, provide security enhancements and acquire snow removal equipment. Concord-Padgett Regional – $5,161,958 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate an aircraft parking area.

– $5,161,958 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate an aircraft parking area. Piedmont Triad International, Greensboro – $500,000 – grant funds will be used to update Airport Master Plan Study.

– $500,000 – grant funds will be used to update Airport Master Plan Study. Pitt-Greenville – $3,406,185 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate and expand aircraft parking area.

– $3,406,185 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate and expand aircraft parking area. North Carolina State Block, Raleigh – $2,400,000 – grant funds will be used for non-primary airport development projects.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in North Carolina will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals, according to the press release.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico.

